The plant is located in the Republic of Buryatia, where Hevel is also planning another 15 MW solar facility. The project's completion is scheduled for December 2017.

Russian solar module producer and project developer Hevel Solar, a joint venture between Russian industrial conglomerate Renova Group and nanotechnologies provider JSC Rusnano, announced it has started construction of a 10 MW PV power plant in the Republic of Buryatia, Siberia, eastern Russia.

The plant is being built on a 48 hectare surface near the village ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...