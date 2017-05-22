COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 7yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

22 May, 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AktiengesellschaftEUR500,000,000 1.125% Senior Notes due 24 May 2024

Issued off the Medium Term Note Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000CZ40L63 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 1.125% Notes due 24 May 2024 Stabilisation Manager (s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft



Barclays Bank plc

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.