COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR500mil 7yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice
22 May, 2017
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AktiengesellschaftEUR500,000,000 1.125% Senior Notes due 24 May 2024
Issued off the Medium Term Note Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40L63
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|1.125% Notes due 24 May 2024
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Barclays Bank plc
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.