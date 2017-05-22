Metsä Board Corporation press release 22 May 2017



Metsä Board, the leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and part of Metsä Group, has achieved the Gold level rating by EcoVadis for its approach to sustainability. Overall Metsä Board was ranked in the top 1% of suppliers assessed by EcoVadis across all categories.



"We are very proud to have achieved this level of ranking. The assessment further enforces Metsä Board's continued commitment to sustainability. We recognise that sustainability must go beyond regulatory compliance to also focus on how companies manage their economic, social, and environmental impacts, as well as their relationships with stakeholders such as customers, employees, suppliers and government," says Soili Hietanen, VP Sustainability and Energy at Metsä Board.



As part of the process, Metsä Board's recent achievement of A-List recognitions in CDP's Water and Climate programmes as well as Leadership status in CDP's 2016 Forest and Supply Chain programmes were important considerations for the EcoVadis team.



EcoVadis operates a platform allowing companies to assess the environmental and social performance of its suppliers on a global basis. The criteria include four themes; the environment, labour practices, sustainable procurement and fair business practices. The methodology and criteria used are in line with international Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) standards including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.



Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Metsä Group www.metsagroup.com



Metsä Group is a forerunner in bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



