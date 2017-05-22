The increased Goods and Services Tax rate for solar cells and modules is in part a response to the technology's ability to "stand on its own two feet", says energy minister.

The Indian government has proposed increasing the goods and services tax (GST) rate paid on solar cells and modules to 18% while keeping coal in the lowest tax slab of 5%.

This decision has been welcomed by the country's power, coal, renewable energy and mines minister Piyush Goyal, who said that the entire GST regime is designed to bring down the cost of goods while also being an efficient mechanism against corruption.

Goyal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...