=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to notification obligation Name: B & C Privatstiftung City: Wien Country: Österreich Name of shareholder(s): B & C LAG Holding GmbH Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.05.2017 Effective with 19 May 2017, B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG has sold 2,654,999 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 9.99% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG has sold 680,959 voting rights (equivalent to approx. 2.56% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft to institutional investors. B & C Rho GmbH & Co KG and B & C Iota GmbH & Co KG no longer hold any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. 13,275,002 voting rights (equivalent to a little more than 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are still attributable to B & C Privatstiftung via its 100% subsidiary B & C Holding Österreich GmbH and its 100% subsidiary B & C LAG Holding GmbH pursuant to sec 92 (4) Stock Exchange Act. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: ______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%)| instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|______________|___________|____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |B&C | | | | | |__________|Privatstiftung|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |B&C Holding | | | | | | 2 |Österreich | 1 | | | | |__________|GmbH__________|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |B&C LAG | 2 | 50,00 %| | 50,00 %| |__________|Holding_GmbH__|___________|____________|_____________|_____________| Further inquiry note: Lenzing AG Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (0) 7672 701-2713 mailto:w.kaserer@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2017 05:14 ET (09:14 GMT)