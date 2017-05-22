African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina tells the media ahead of the bank's Annual Meetings forum that Africa-India bilateral trade will reach $100bn by 2018, with solar power playing a prominent role in closer cooperation and boosting economic opportunities.

The potential for solar power to transform the economies of numerous African nations has long been known, with African Development Bank (AfDB) president Akinwumi Adesina praising the technology's central role in helping to boost Africa-India trade over the past few years.

The president, speaking ahead of the AfDB Annual Meetings tp be held later this month, said that bilateral trade between Africa and India is set to double to $100 billion in 2018. Adesina outlined the anticipated role ...

