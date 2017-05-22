WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 22
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
666
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
BOB MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
54
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
MICHELE MCNICHOL
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT OF INTEGRATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
506
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY BY THE GROUP'S SHARE PLAN NOMINEE
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
18
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CEO - ASSET LIFE CYCLE SOLUTIONS EAST
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
276
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
STEVE WAYMAN
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
1,535
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
51
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
3,204
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CEO - ASSET LIFE CYCLE SOLUTIONS WEST
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
1
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
LINDSEY MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Bob MacDonald
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
44
£7.72
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2017-05-17
|f)
|Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE