WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 666 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





666



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 54 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



54





£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

MICHELE MCNICHOL 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT OF INTEGRATION

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 506 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





506



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY BY THE GROUP'S SHARE PLAN NOMINEE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 18 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





18



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVE STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET LIFE CYCLE SOLUTIONS EAST b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 276 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





276



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

STEVE WAYMAN

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 1,535 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





1,535



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 51 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





51



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 3,204 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





3,204



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - ASSET LIFE CYCLE SOLUTIONS WEST

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction PROCEEDS OF DIVIDENDS PAID ON 16 MAY 2017 REINVESTED IN SHARES IN THE COMPANY c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.72 1 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume





1



£7.72 e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-17 f) Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them