Denmark's Ministry of Energy, Climate and Buildings has submitted to public consultation a bill to introduce a tax on the power produced for self-consumption by PV installations under net metering.

The Minister of Energy Lars Chr. Lillehol said that the faster than expected development of solar energy throughout Denmark would lead to an expense of DKK 4.9 billion ($734.8 million) in the state budget. Through the announced tax, the government hopes to reduce the above-mentioned expense to DKK 3.7 billion ($558 million).

Planned solar energy development by 2020, the ministry stated, is 918 MW, while local energy operator Energinet.dk and the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) are currently predicting that solar installations will reach up to 1,350 MW by then. Af of Mar. 3, 2017, the country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 854.8 MW, according to the latest statistics from Energinet.dk.

The new tax, if introduced, will be applied to all self-consumed power, which is currently exempt from VAT, the Public Service Obligations

