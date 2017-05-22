EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 22, 2017 SHARES



SOLTEQ PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE & INVALIDATION OF SHARES



A total of 400,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of May 23, 2017.



Solteq Plc has invalidated 339,533 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on May 22, 2017. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of May 23, 2017.



Identifiers of Solteq Plc's share:



Trading code: SOLTEQ ISIN code: FI0009007991 Orderbook id: 24354 Number of shares: 18,064,102



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



***



TIEDOTE, 22. TOUKOKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



SOLTEQ OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI & OSAKKEIDEN MITÄTÖINTI



Yhteensä 400 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 23. toukokuuta 2017.



Solteq Oyj: on mitätöinyt omia osakkeitaan 339 533 kappaletta. Osakemäärän muutos on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 22. toukokuuta 2017. Muutos otetaan huomioon kaupankäynnissä 23. toukokuuta 2017.



Solteq Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SOLTEQ ISIN-koodi: FI0009007991 id: 24354 Osakemäärä: 18 064 102



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260