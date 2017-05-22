Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of intellectual property management and analytics software and services, today announced that IBM has selected Anaqua's solution to manage its global patent and trademark portfolio.

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected by a global innovation leader like IBM," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "We are excited over the opportunity to support one of the world's most sophisticated IP operations."

IBM chose Anaqua's intellectual property management platform because of its deep knowledge of IP processes and a sophisticated out-of-the-box solution, combined with an aggressive technical roadmap that ensures incorporation of the latest technology into the software, which is hosted on IBM's industry leading Cloud platform.

Anaqua recently selected IBM Cloud as its preferred global cloud provider and is expanding its global presence into Japan and the Netherlands via IBM Cloud data centers in Tokyo and Amsterdam. IBM's global footprint includes more than 55 cloud data centers in 19 countries across six continents.

IBM has been the leading recipient of U.S. patents for 24 consecutive years, including a record-setting total of 8,088 patents granted to its inventors in 2016.

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company.

