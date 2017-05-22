Hong Kong-listed PV developer GCL New Energy has agreed to sell 320 MW of solar panels to China Resources Leasing for CNY 148.5 million ($21.5 million), as part of supply arrangements for the first 40 MW phase of a planned PV array in Zhanjiang, in China's Guangdong province.

Shenzhen-based China Resources will also buy frames, combiner boxes, inverters, transformers and cables that will be used in the project for CNY 51.5 million, ($7.5 million) from green-tech research firm Zhongjian Zhonghuan and Nanjing GCL New Energy, which is a indirect wholly owned unit of GCL New Energy. China Resources Leasing will then lease all of the equipment to group unit Suixi GCL, for CNY 263.9 million, payable in quarterly instalments over a period of eight years.

In addition, China Resources Leasing has agreed to pay CNY 260 million ($38 million) to buy solar panels and other PV system equipment ...

