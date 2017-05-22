sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,682 Euro		+0,006
+0,89 %
WKN: A0MST1 ISIN: SE0001882291 Ticker-Symbol: 5B8 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK EARTH FARMING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACK EARTH FARMING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,705
0,73
13:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACK EARTH FARMING LTD
BLACK EARTH FARMING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACK EARTH FARMING LTD0,682+0,89 %