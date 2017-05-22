St Helier, Jersey, 2017-05-22 13:12 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Black Earth Farming Limited has elected to exercise its option for early redemption in full of its currently outstanding bonds*. Redemption will occur on the early redemption date, 27 June 2017, with record date 19 June 2017. The bonds will, in connection with the redemption, be de-listed from the corporate bond list of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm on 15 June 2017. The redemption amount for each bond shall be 101.00 per cent of the nominal amount of each bond, plus accrued but unpaid interest up until (and including) the redemption date.



* 2013/2017 9.40% senior unsecured bonds with ISIN SE0005472024



Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 246,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2016, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 135,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.



