Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholder's Announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 17/2017

Copenhagen, 22 May 2017

Major Shareholder's Announcement





In accordance with Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act (værdipapirhandelsloven) Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("the Company") hereby reports that the Company has been informed that Skandinavisk Holding A/S - in connection with a merger adopted on 22 May 2017 between Skandinavisk Holding A/S and its 100% owned subsidiary Skandinavisk Holding II A/S with Skandinavisk Holding A/S as the continuing company - has acquired 33,069,907 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 1 (total nominal value of DKK 33,069,907).

Skandinavisk Holding A/S now owns directly 33,069,907 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 1 (total nominal value of DKK 33,069,907), corresponding to 33.07% of the total share capital and 33.07% of the voting rights.

Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S own 65% and 35%, respectively, of Skandinavisk Holding A/S. Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab is owned by The Augustinus Foundation, which before as well as after the merger indirectly owns approx. 21,495,440 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, corresponding to 21.5% of the total share capital and 21.5% of the voting rights. C.W. Obel A/S is owned by The Obel Family Foundation which before as well as after the merger indirectly owns approx. 11,574,467 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, corresponding to 11.6% of the total share capital and 11.6% of the voting rights.

As announced in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S' company announcement on 31 March 2017, Skandinavisk Holding A/S intends to distribute its shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S to Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S proportionate to these companies' ownership share of Skandinavisk Holding A/S. This distribution is expected to be completed before the end of June 2017.





For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications

phone: +45 7220 7152 or kaspar.bach@st-group.com

For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations

phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually. Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco categories. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets. Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Creme, La Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns. As at 31 December 2016, the Group employed 7,600 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com (http://www.st-group.com). Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Sydmarken 42

DK-2860 Soeborg

Denmark CVR 31 08 01 85

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, SH major shareholder, 22.5.2017 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2106547/799796.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S via Globenewswire

