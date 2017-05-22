sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,32 Euro		+1,619
+1,34 %
WKN: 871981 ISIN: US00724F1012 Ticker-Symbol: ADB 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOBE SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,53
122,28
14:11
121,57
122,46
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOBE SYSTEMS INC
ADOBE SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADOBE SYSTEMS INC122,32+1,34 %