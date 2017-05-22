Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has been awarded the Emerging Partner of the Year, Adobe North Region (United Kingdom, Ireland, Nordics, and Western Europe). This honour was presented to Merkle on 9th May2017 during Partner Day at the Adobe Summit EMEA in London.

An Adobe partner since 2013, Merkle enables brands to deliver personalised and relevant customer experiences across channels. The agency expanded its relationship with Adobe to become an Adobe Global Alliance Partner in 2016 by focusing on the full suite of services available within the Adobe Experience Cloud.

"It is a true honour to be recognised by Adobe as the Emerging Partner of the Year at both the Americas and EMEA Summits this year. We value our partnership highly alongside the global recognition that we have received for our client successes with Adobe." Richard Lees, SVP, Merkle.

"Through organic growth and notable acquisitions over the past two years, Merkle's European staff has scaled to more than 800 employees. Our strategic collaboration with Adobe further enables Merkle's growth trajectory as a global, people-based marketing leader." Tim Berry, president of Merkle Europe.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 25 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. When combined with its strength in performance creative and media, Merkle creates customer experiences that drive improved marketing results and shareholder value. M1, Merkle's end-to-end, people-based insights, planning, and activation platform, enables clients to target known individuals and reach them across media and channels, throughout the customer life cycle. With more than 4,100 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland with 16 additional offices in the US and 8 offices in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

