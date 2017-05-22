The new interactive electronic resource was developed by local company Sapa Pro&Tech in the frame of a joint project of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Development Programme.

The Kazakh government has announced the launch of Solar Resources Atlas - atlassolar.kz, a new online application for the mapping of Kazakhstan solar energy potential.

The web-based resource contains open data of space distribution of Kazakhstan's solar resources, which reflect the constantly updated international climatic bases, UNDP said in its press release. The application also provides users with tools to analyze and estimate managerial decisions on the installation of a PV system.

