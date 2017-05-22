Traders News Source: Turquoise Hill Financials, Copper Prices, and Analysts Target Price

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report with no obligation on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) a Canadian mining and development company. The company's primary asset is a 66 percent interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC, which owns a copper-gold-silver mine located in southern Mongolia. The remaining 34 percent the entity is held by the Mongolian government. Approximately 51 percent of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill are held by Rio Tinto plc, the London based mining conglomerate, which also serves as the manager of the Oyu Tolgoi project.

Once Oyu Tolgoi attains peak production, it is expected to be the third-largest copper mine in the world. Turquoise hill estimates that between 2024 and 2036, annual copper production at Oyu Tolgoi will average 500,000 tonnes per year. China is now the largest buyer of gold, and continues to be the largest consumer of copper. Due to its geographical proximity, Oyu Tolgoi is well-positioned to service the Chinese market.

Review Turquoise Hill financials, Analysts target Price and the copper market READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - http://tradersnewssource.com/turquoise/

On May 18, 2017, it was reported that Rio Tinto had increased its stake in Turquoise Hill by six million shares, signaling a potential acquisition of the 49 percent of the company it does not already own. However, a Rio Tinto spokesman stated that the company had not increased its shareholding in Turquoise Hill since 2012, and it appears that the six million shares were connected to a transaction of another subsidiary, Entree Gold (now Entrée Resources).

Turquoise Hill's primary asset, the Oyu Tolgoi mine, has value due to its expected production and proximity to China. If the underground development plan is implemented as expected, the company should generate strong cash flows for 10 years or more. However, there is political risk associated with the Mongolian government who is a partner on the project.

Read our full report on Turquoise Hill discussion includes assets review and partner affiliations READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - http://tradersnewssource.com/turquoise/

DISCLOSURE:

Traders News Source LLC (TNS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering small and micro-cap equity markets. TNS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE, NASDAQ and OTC exchanges. The other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

TNS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a chartered financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email editor@tradersnewssource.com. Ivan Neilson, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written, and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author per the procedures outlined by TNS. TNS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents, or reports. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY:

TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake, or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, TNS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING:

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.tradersnewssource.com.

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer be featured on our coverage list, contact us via email at: editor@tradersnewssource.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT:

editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source