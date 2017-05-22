Active Wall Street: Dividend News as Vulcan Materials to Trade Ex- Dividend on Monday, May 22, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces its dividend coverage for Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE: VMC). Shares of Vulcan Materials will begin trading ex-dividend on May 22, 2016. In order to qualify for a dividend check, investors must own the stock prior to May 21, 2017, which is the last day the Company's management will finalize its roster of shareholders who are eligible for dividend payment. Register with us now for your free membership at:

What is Ex- Dividend?

It is important for an investor to know whether a stock they have planned on purchasing has an ex-dividend status, because in case it does, the dividend would be paid out to the seller. The stockholder will be awarded payment on the ex-dividend date, which means that investors have to wait for the next dividend cycle to receive their first dividend payout from the company.

On the other hand, the Company's share prices typically decline just after an ex-dividend date is declared, and usually by an amount equal to the expected dividend. So, this may provide any investor a good entry point. If the investor plans to sell the shares on or after the ex-dividend date, they will receive the dividend payout from the company.

About Vulcan

Founded in 1909, Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segment's aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc.

Dividend Declared

On May 12, 2017, Vulcan Materials' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 09, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2017.

This is the second straight quarter that Vulcan Materials has paid a dividend yield of $0.25 per share. The Company last raised the dividend from $0.20 per share in February 2017.

Latest Performance

As per Vulcan Materials' last closing price of $126.06 on Friday, May 19, 2017, the Company's $0.25 per share quarterly dividend will yield 0.79% on a annual basis, which is above the 1.91% average yield of the S&P 500 (SPX) index.

Earnings Highlights

On May 10, 2017 Vulcan Materials reported its latest earning results. The Company's total revenues increased $33 million, or 4%, to $787 million for Q1 2017. The Company's net earnings were $45 million and adjusted EBITDA was $149 million for the reported quarter. Vulcan Materials reaffirmed its expectation for full year adjusted EBITDA in the range of 1.13 billion and $1.23 billion.

