NOKIA: Targets for a better tomorrow - Nokia publishes its People & Planet Report for 2016

Press Release



22 May 2017



Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today published its annual sustainability report, outlining the company's performance in 2016 and setting aggressive sustainability targets through to 2030 for top focus areas.



Nokia's sustainability activities are based on four priority areas: improving people's lives with technology, protecting the environment, conducting our business with integrity, and respecting our people. Nokia People & Planet Report 2016, now available at www.nokia.com/people&planet (http://www.nokia.com/people&planet), outlines the company's sustainability ambitions, performance, and achievements for the year. The report also unveils Nokia's new sustainability targets and renewed priorities for 2017 and beyond.



In the report, Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri stated: "We believe we can make our greatest impact on the world's sustainability challenges by developing and enhancing solutions that improve lives. This core belief is at the heart of everything we do, and as a global leader in delivering technology solutions, we know we must continue to apply our solutions, our robust innovation, to make a positive impact on the world and those living in it."



2016 Key achievements



The integration of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 provided an opportunity to apply the best practices of both companies, and Nokia made great progress in several key focus areas during the year. The highlights include:

We entered the digital health market through our acquisition of Withings, and collaborated with over 50 institutions around the world to help advance medical research.

The mobile networks we modernized brought average energy savings of 43% for our customers. We have also continued to expand our Zero Emission base station offering that can reduce site energy consumption and CO 2 emissions by up to 60 percent.

emissions by up to 60 percent. Nokia was the first telco equipment vendor to have signed the commitment letter and submitted our targets through the Science Based Targets initiative.

Our facility emissions decreased by 14% year on year.

243 of our key suppliers, representing 54% of our total procurement spend, responded to the CDPs request to disclose their climate performance information.

We undertook an extensive review of the Nokia Human Rights Policy and consulted with outside stakeholders, taking our commitment even further. We joined the Global Network Initiative Board and committed to its external assessment, collaborating with key customers, academia and NGOs.

We spent 109 auditor days conducting in-depth Corporate Responsibility supplier audits, more than doubling the total of the previous year.

84% of smelters supplying to Nokia have been validated as conflict free or are undergoing the validation process.

We conducted 382 health and safety maturity assessments on suppliers providing high risk activities.

On International Women's Day, our CEO signed the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles, and over 1,900 Nokia leaders and managers were trained on gender balance topics during 2016.

We supported 42 community projects worldwide and reached around 868 300 direct beneficiaries, with children making up the largest proportion.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire



Our continuous efforts were again recognized by external assessors. Nokia was named the industry leader in the CMT Communications Equipment sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, garnering top rankings in the economic, environmental, and social dimensions of sustainability. We also moved into the top 20 of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world as judged by Corporate Knights, the Canadian-based media and research company. And, we took top honors in CDP for our work on climate change and disclosure of climate data.However, there is always more we can do. Nokia has identified several focus areas for 2017 which include: further encouraging our subcontractors to follow our rules and policies; managing process mapping and consolidation of waste produced in our operations; delivering on the removal of the four restricted phthalates from our products; and continuing the harmonization of our sustainability programs following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. As we move into 2017 and beyond, we renew and intensify our commitment to the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals, leveraging our strong global presence to improve lives through technology.In our reporting, we are committed to expanding our transparency and our coverage. To help ensure compatibility with other organizations, our report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative GRI G4 "in accordance - Core" criteria. Our report is also compliant with the UN Global Compact advanced criteria. Our selected key sustainability indicators have been assured by the independent auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy.To find out more, please go to www.nokia.com/people&planet (http://www.nokia.com/people&planet). We are happy to engage with you on our ongoing sustainability journey. Please share your ideas and feedback by contacting us at sustainability.global@nokia.com (mailto:sustainability.global@nokia.com), or join the Twitter discussion with @nokia with sustainability CSR responsibility.We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com(http://www.nokia.com/)NokiaCommunicationsPhone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900E-mail: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)