Diebold Nixdorf Announces Strategic Partnership with Kony to Accelerate Mobile Transformation in Financial Services and Retail

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), the global leader in connected commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and application company, to offer white label mobile application solutions for financial institutions and retailers. The next generation mobile application suite-DN Mobile-will enable a unified and highly personalized experience by leveraging cross-platform data and integrating multiple channels to drive connected commerce.

Digital trends are impacting every touchpoint and this partnership aims to help banks and retailers on their digital transformation journey by putting the consumer at the center of the experience. To address key mobility trends around consumer loyalty and differentiated digital experiences, this partnership will focus on the following core areas:

Move to the next generation of mobile applications: DN Mobile will have a pre-packaged option, as well as a build-your-own toolkit to empower financial institutions and retailers to innovate quickly and better engage with their customers.

Engage the API economy: An open services-oriented application platform will facilitate new types of collaborations with payment providers, merchants and FinTechs.

Transcend legacy channel silos: Integrated software product lines will enable connected commerce across self-service, POS, branch and digital channels.

"This partnership marks a transformative moment for the industries we serve. We are extending our leadership in systems of engagement all the way from the branch and store through to cloud connected mobile applications for the consumer," said Alan Kerr, senior vice president, software, Diebold Nixdorf. "This extended reach into mobile applications will blend channels together in innovative new ways and propel our vision of connected commerce into the marketplace. We couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with Kony, the market leader, on this exciting journey."

Kony is recognized as a top leader by Gartner and Forrester, and is the largest mobility provider focused purely on cross-platform, cloud-based enterprise solutions. Kony serves more than 250 million mobile app users worldwide every day and manages more than 3.4 billion user sessions annually.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Diebold Nixdorf," said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. "Diebold Nixdorf's vision and commitment to connected commerce, combined with their domain expertise in banking and retail, make them the perfect partner for Kony. Our joint vision is clear: to deliver the industry's most innovative digital solutions. Together, we will disrupt and lead the market. "

In conjunction with the partnership, Diebold Nixdorf is investing in a minority equity stake in Kony and will have a seat on its board of directors. Financial terms of the investment are not being disclosed.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry's leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony's cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees.By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA'sMobITs Awardsin the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing privatecompanies in America.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

