Research and Markets - Global Coding and Marking Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Markem-Imaje, Danaher, Domino Printing Sciences, ITW Diagraph, ID Technology & Matthews Marking Systems

The analysts forecast the global coding and marking market to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coding and marking market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of coding and marking equipment. It also provides data on the different segments of the market based on applications and the technology of coding and marking that is used. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advances in coding equipment. To compliment modern packaging requirements, coding equipment is undergoing evolution by becoming more graphic and realistic in terms of aesthetics. The coding equipment is incorporating better and colorful touchscreens to simplify its operation with maximum control to improve productivity. Ink containers are becoming more visual as they are equipped with metered cartridges that facilitate a relatively accurate assessment of the ink levels, which optimizes production. This trend is likely to gain considerable traction in the future and is expected to contribute to the overall market growth.

Companies that manufacture different types of products require codes to be marked on their products at high speeds to ensure optimized production. Vendors can price the coding and marking equipment high because of the variety in the printing mix and complexity of the printing pattern. Industries with nonstop production cycles cannot afford to have coder-related downtime.

Key vendors



Markem-Imaje

Danaher

Domino Printing Sciences

ITW Diagraph

ID Technology

Matthews Marking Systems

Other prominent vendors



Iconotech

Paul Leibinger

SATO America

Engage Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



