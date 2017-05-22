Danish plastic building blocks manufacturer Lego has achieved its goal of being 100% renewable three years early thanks to concerted efforts to rely on solar and wind power at its facilities worldwide.

Having embarked in 2012 on a mission to install, own or operate more than 160 MW of renewable energy, the Lego Group last week reached its target following its acquisition of a 25% stake in the 258 MW Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm off the coast of Liverpool, ...

