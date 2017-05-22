The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 19 May 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1341.36 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1323.92 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1363.07 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1345.63 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at