Stonelin on track to launch three tracking devices

Orange to provide Europe and Asia IoT services over five years

is supporting UK-based start-up Stonelin Communications in launching a trio of tracking devices designed to tap into diverse opportunities in the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) market. The services will improve automotive, patient and worker safety and performance.

Stonelin managing director, Steven Stone, holding the V-Trak device. (Source: Stonelin)

Orange will provide IoT connectivity services to Stonelin in Europe and Asia over the next five years. Orange Business Services has been involved closely with Stonelin since the prototype stages of the devices, providing advice on optimal IoT connectivity solutions. Stonelin has already run successful trials using Orange SIM technology for the new devices in strategic locations across the globe.

Stonelin plans to launch its first product V-Trak a low-cost aftermarket vehicle tracker, designed for fleet managers to monitor vehicle location and driver vehicle performance, in the first half of 2017. Unlike other fleet vehicle trackers on the market, it does not require any special fittings, which means there is no time lost while the car is off the road.

This will be followed by the launch of D-Trak, a dementia and Alzheimer's 'lost person' wearable tracking device with unique power management features that can track and locate patients when they wander. A base station will act as a charger to the tracker via Bluetooth, allowing the device to stay in low-power consumption mode, until a virtual fence set up by the patient's caregiver is breached.

Last, Stonelin will release W-Trak, a tracker for carergivers working in the homecare sector where they are employed to look after people's health and welfare needs. The tracker will monitor how much time the caregiver spends travelling and how much time is spent in each person's home.

These innovative tracking technologies are built on the success of Pettorway, a real-time GPS pet tracker, which was developed by Stonelin's founders.

"With our planned IoT portfolio, performance is paramount. As a start-up, the Orange experience in GPS tracking, IoT connectivity and connected device data support has been invaluable in the development of our tracking products and will ensure they realize their full potential," explained Steven Stone, managing director, Stonelin.

"We are proud to support Stonelin with their innovative tracking technology. As a global provider, we can support them with accurate and wide scale IoT coverage. And with our Datavenue IoT and data analytics offer, we look forward to helping companies like Stonelin capitalize on the ever-increasing connected world and data explosion," commented Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president, International at Orange Business Services.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and has 265 million customers in 29 countries at 31 March 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

