Silkeborg, 2017-05-22 14:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyske Bank has mandated BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, JP Morgan and LBBW to explore the possibilities of issuing senior debt.



Issuance of a EUR 500m 3 year floating rate note will follow in the near future subject to market conditions.





Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank





Contact person: Merete Poller Novak, Director, Head of Debt IR & Capital Markets Funding, on tel. +45 89 89 25 26.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632580