Research and Markets - Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic & Siemens Healthineers

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global women's health diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increased use of rapid diagnostic testing. In the past years, advanced techniques and testing platforms for diagnosis of infectious diseases have changed the way pathologists detect the causative organisms of infectious diseases and genetic markers for antimicrobial resistance. The shift from centralized to decentralized POC testing and from single-analyte testing to multiplex testing, along with rapid diagnosis testing options, are demonstrating a significant impact on the practice of medicine and clinical testing.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing gynecological diseases in older women. Women who are undergoing menopause show higher prevalence of developing cyst or mass formation in the uterus. It is also common in middle-aged women (40-50 years old). Formation of cysts in the uterus and ovarian cancer are linked to each other. Post-menopausal cysts can increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer mainly develops in women who are 60 years old or more. The highest incidence of ovarian cancer is reported in the Americas, mainly in the US. According to CDC (2013), about 20,000 women suffer from ovarian cancer every year. In the US, ovarian cancer is the ninth most common disease, as per CDC, accounting for about 3% of the women population in the country.

Key vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Hologic
  • Siemens Healthineers

Other prominent vendors

  • ACON Laboratories
  • Alere
  • Becton Dickinson (BD)
  • bioMérieux
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Cepheid
  • Danaher
  • Illumina
  • Mindray
  • Natera
  • Sysmex
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Urit Medical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gwx5q8/global_womens

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire