sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

116,80  Euro		-0,15
-0,13 %
WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,86
116,89
17:15
116,85
116,90
17:15
22.05.2017 | 16:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Foot Insoles Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Bayer HealthCare, Bauerfeind, Superfeet & Stable Step

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Foot Insoles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global foot insoles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foot insoles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of foot insoles.

Shoes are not just a significant part of clothing because of style, but they also provide relief and support in the right places. A wrong pair of shoes can cause shin, back, knee, or even hip pain if not properly supported. Most vendors of sports footwear are focusing on customization. Retailers, like Amazon, have been harvesting recurring gains from doing so for their vast consumer base using Big Data. Vendors are progressively concentrating on providing consumers with customized products, thereby, uplifting customer loyalty and engagement.

According to the report, dwindling birth rates have led to a rise in the population of older people. For instance, in Japan where people aged 65 years and above currently contribute to 23%-25% of the population, the percentage is expected to reach 38% by 2050. In North America, the estimates are between 13% and 22%, and in Europe, they are between 16% and 27%.

Key Vendors:

  • Bayer HealthCare
  • Bauerfeind
  • Superfeet
  • Stable Step

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Spenco Medical
  • ING Corporation
  • SOLO Laboratories
  • footlogix

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by material type

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsbrq9/global_foot.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire