Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. vice president John R. Haley to retire

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 22, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced the retirement of John R. (JR) Haley, vice president of Tax, effective July 1, 2017. Rick Linhardt, currently Tax Compliance Manager, will replace Haley as director of Tax effective June 5.



Haley joined Marathon in 1981 as a tax analyst, and has held a variety of positions within the Tax organization. He was named manager of Tax Accounting for USX Corp. in 1992, when USX owned Marathon. Haley returned to Marathon in 1994 and was named to several positions of increasing responsibility over several years, culminating in his current position as vice president in 2013.



"During his 36 years with the company, JR has been a tremendous source of expertise and insight," said Gary R. Heminger, MPC chairman, president and CEO. "JR has provided strategic leadership on the many tax matters we have faced over the years, particularly as MPC became a standalone, publicly traded company, and during our growth since then. On behalf of the entire management team, we wish him well as he begins his retirement, and we're delighted to promote Rick to head our Tax organization going forward."



Linhardt has been manager of MPC's Tax Compliance organization since 2013. In this role, Linhardt has been responsible for MPC's direct and indirect tax compliance, including income, sales and use, motor fuels excise, and property taxes. He has 30 years of tax experience in a variety of industries, including transportation, healthcare, accounting and energy. Linhardt has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Kansas, and has been a certified public accountant since 1988.

###



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









JR Haley Retirement (http://hugin.info/147922/R/2106709/799893.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation via Globenewswire

