The smart grid project is expected to boost to the use of renewable energy in the region, and to enable smaller power producers participate in the market.

The European Commission (EC) has agreed to finance a grid-integration project between Slovenia and Croatia with €40 million ($44.9 million). The project will be financed with funds from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), an EU funding instrument which promotes improvement of existing EU networks in the fields of transport, energy and digital services.

The EC said the smart grid project will improve the links between the electricity grids of Slovenia and Croatia, and drive renewable energy development across the region. Furthermore, the project is intended to allow smaller power producers ...

