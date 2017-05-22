SNAK INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Inventure Foods, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of investors who purchased Inventure Foods, Inc. ("Inventure Foods") (NASDAQ: SNAK) securities between March 3, 2016 and March 16, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/inventure-foods-inc?wire=1.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inventure lacked adequate internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) as a result, Inventure's statements of operations in its fiscal year 2015 results press release contained improper figures; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Inventure's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Inventure Foods, you have until May 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/inventure-foods-inc?wire=1.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong