Schneider Electric Wins DCS Award for Single Rack, Micro Data Centre Solutions

LONDON, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Micro Data Centre Xpress range delivers fast and resilient solution for edge data centre requirements

- Popular vote recognises the value of dedicated, resilient and secure infrastructure for on-premise applications as more services are migrated to cloud

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has won the "Data Centre Cabinets and Racks Product of the Year" at the Data Centre Solutions Awards 2017. The award was decided by popular vote. Schneider Electric single rack, micro data centre solutions deliver resilient, hyper-converged technologies to meet the ever-growing demands of the IoT and edge computing.

Receiving the award on behalf of Schneider Electric, Rob McKernan, SVP Europe and Global IT Channels Governance, said; "Racks and enclosures are the building blocks of every IT environment. We're delighted that those involved in the DCS Awards have given this accolade to Schneider Electric's Micro Data Centre solution for its innovative approach to emerging edge data centre requirements. I'd like to thank the judges at the DCS Awards and in particular, the many data centre professionals and customers that have voted for us."

As the IT landscape evolves with more and more services being outsourced to the cloud, the equipment and applications being kept on-premise have become increasingly important and are frequently business critical. Schneider Electric's Micro Data Centre solutions enable the on-premise element of hybrid and edge data centre architecture to be deployed securely and scalably in any environment.

Schneider Electric's Micro Data Centre solutions allows data intensive, as well as latency and bandwidth-sensitive edge computing loads, to be deployed securely using the same standardised physical infrastructure found in some of the world's largest and most complex data centres. The Micro data centre solutions can be customised to fit specific space constraints, and also built to withstand the specific environmental considerations of individual end-user applications.

Schneider Electric's portfolio of single rack micro data centre solutions enable the rapid and cost-effective deployment of secure IT infrastructure to any location, unhindered by challenges of distance, space constraint or environment. They are available in a variety of standardised formats, all pre-configured and pre-tested in a factory environment. The solutions are complete with integrated power; uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, management software (DCIM), cooling, security and fire suppression.

Finalists for the 2017 Data Centre Solutions Awards were carefully shortlisted by a panel of industry experts with decades of experience. Winners were decided by popular vote, and the awards were presented during a gala industry dinner and event at the Grange Hotel St Paul's, London.

Schneider Electric's Micro Data Center (DC) Xpress is now available to order in the UK and Ireland. For more information please visit http://www.schneider-electric.com/b2b/en/solutions/system/s3/data-center-network-systems-micro-data-center.jsp

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

www.schneider-electric.com

