The Klein Law Firm Announces the Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Vince Holding Corp. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) who purchased shares between December 8, 2016 and April 27, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) during the transition from legacy Kellwood systems, Vince experienced issues related to integrating its new enterprise resource planning systems; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Vince's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until July 5, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/vince-holding-corp?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE