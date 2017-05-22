HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Huawei has released its eLTE SafeCity solution at Critical Communications World 2017. The solution forms part of a joint effort between Huawei and its partners to enhance global safety, aiming to provide global governments and customers with reliable and comprehensive E2E wireless networks that support service convergence, multiple sensors, and mobile police cloud.

Rapid urban economic development and rising urban living standards mean that effectively safeguarding people and their properties is a growing challenge for government departments and agencies in city administration, event management, and emergency control.

Traditional narrowband communication networks with basic voice service only will be insufficient to meet the demands of future networks.

Huawei's eLTE SafeCity, addresses these challenges, encompassing E2E eLTE broadband trunking, broadband data applications, mobile video, wireless video backhaul, and accessory products. The eLTE SafeCity solution has the following four major features, which together provide users with a comprehensive command service.

The eLTE SafeCity solution integrates voice, video, data, and geographic information system (GIS) services and accommodates surveillance, command and dispatch all in one network. It can incorporate existing service resources and integrate various types of communication networks, whether public or private, broadband or narrowband, wired or wireless. It includes cloud command solutions for numerous service types.

The 4G/4.5G-based solution allows group calls to be set up within 300 ms and a preemption delay of less than 150 ms, both of which are record speeds for the industry. High-end, low-end, and mid-range trunking terminal series are available with various IP67-certified accessory products, such as earplug microphones, shoulder microphones, and body cameras. All products are designed to withstand harsh environment, all dust, moist and shock-proof. In addition, Huawei's eLTE eFEC solution for emergency command can be easily deployed within 15 minutes. It is the ideal solution for safety services, disaster relief, border patrol, emergency response and urgent repairs.

