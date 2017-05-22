Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2016

· 55% of the shareholders opt for shares

· Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 9,1 million

The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses have opted for 55,2% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

