22,35 Euro		-0,04
-0,18 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
22.05.2017 | 18:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2016

· 55% of the shareholders opt for shares

· Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 9,1 million

The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses have opted for 55,2% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash.

Full press release:

Result optional dividend financial year 2016 (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2106729/799906.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

