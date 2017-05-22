Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Purchase in own shares 22-May-2017 / 16:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 May 2017 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that on 22 May 2017 it issued 8,015 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,302,423 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 129,143,198 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 2,159,225 shares held in treasury. Hanisha Hands-Patel Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 4219 End of Announcement EQS News Service 576227 22-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2017 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)