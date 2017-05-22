Research and Markets - Global Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2017-2021 with Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson & Merck Dominating

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global Kaposi sarcoma market to grow at a CAGR of 2.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of both generic as well as branded drugs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing consolidation in the cancer treatment market. Past several years have witnessed significant consolidation in the cancer treatment industry. There can be seen a trend of movement of cancer treatment from clinics to hospitals. Studies have shown that there is a rise in a number of oncology clinics that got acquired by hospitals.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising number of organ transplants. Organ transplant is the transfer of organs from donor to recipient. It is done with the aim of restoring the functions of the body. In many occasions, organ transplantation is the only treatment option left at the end stage of organ failures such as heart or liver failure. The organ transplant process has rapidly increased during the last few years. The rising improvement rate in the post-transplant outcome and increasing success rate has led to high adoption for the organ transplant.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of treatment. The high cost of treatment is a major problem for the cancer patients. The majority of the cancer treatments available for the individuals are out of their budget and ultimately forces the individual or the payer to skip the treatment.

Key vendors



Bristol- Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Other prominent vendors



Eli Lilly

Pfizer

