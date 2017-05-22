Research and Markets - Cell-Free DNA Market Size and Share Analysis to 2021 with Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm, Illumina, Qiagen, RainDance Technologies & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and liquid biopsies of other analytes has received a huge amount of attention in recent years, due to its potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of several conditions. The main areas where cfDNA analysis has turned into a major application include non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT); oncology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and transplantation, donor-derived cell-free DNA (ddcfDNA).

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets focuses on the market for cfDNA analysis instruments, consumables, kits, and related software, which includes the sample preparation products and equipment as well as the next generation sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) systems used for detection.



The report provides complete market information, including current market estimates and forecasts to 2021, as well as:



The report provides information on cfDNA analysis products, commenting not only on reagents, consumables, kits, systems, software, and services, but also on oncology cfDNA products, cfDNA transplantation diagnostics, and other products employing cfDNA.



In the cfDNA market there are many technical challenges to overcome, along with a range of competitive, regulatory, and IP issues. Cancer is a dynamic and defiant disease. While NIPT is a proven application, oncology will require much more difficult work and is more uncertain. The variety of potential issues and threats in the market are covered in the challenges and strategic recommendations chapter of the report. The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters as well.



Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets covers not just the dynamics of the market but also its competitive landscape. For example, several companies are licensing their technologies or offering services.



The report profiles those companies competing in the cfDNA instruments and consumables market, including:



The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.



Key Topics Covered:



2: Introduction



- NIPT Companies, Others Shifting Strategies to Cancer

- Expanding Clinical Adoption Sustains High Growth

- Government Initiatives - Cancer Moonshot, Blood Profiling Atlas

- Mergers, Acquisitions, Equity Investments Increasing

- China Becoming Major Player in Market

- Personalized, Proactive Medicine Gaining Momentum

- Expected Sequencer Platforms Stalled or Cancelled

- Significant Efforts in Automation, Miniaturization

- Regulatory Situation Unclear But Evolving Somewhat



3: CFDNA PRODUCTS



4: Market Size And Share Analysis



5: Corporate Profiles



6: Challenges and Strategic Recommendations



7: cfDNA Analysis Products



8: Market Analysis



9: cfDNA Analysis Market Deals



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xctpgm/cellfree_dna





