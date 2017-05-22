Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of June:

William Blair 2017 Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 10:00 am (CDT) in Chicago; and

Nasdaq 36th Investor Program on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11:00 am (BST) in London

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.incyte.com in the Investors section under "Events and Presentations". Investors interested in listening to the live webcasts should log on before the start time in order to download any software required.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.

