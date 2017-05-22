Research and Markets - Global Specialty Gases Market for Healthcare Industry to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde Group, Messer Group & Praxair Technology

DUBLIN, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Specialty Gases Market for Healthcare Industry 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global specialty gases market for healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Specialty Gases market for Healthcare Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is innovations in storage design and packaging. Most specialty gases are packaged in cylinders at pressures of up to 300 barometers and are supplied to end users in volumes variants of 1-50 liters. These cylinders are made of high-strength steel and aluminum to withstand high pressures, avoid leakages, and ensure maximum safety throughout transportation and storage.

According to the report, one driver in market is booming pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The global healthcare sector is primarily driven by the changing lifestyles, aging population, unhealthy eating habits, and an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases across the globe. Specialty gases are crucial in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical-grade specialty gases are expected to be highly compliant with the pharmacopeia standards. High-purity specialty gases are prominent in this sector as the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are focused on patient safety.



In addition, the current pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a shift in its manufacturing processes. Continuous processing and freeze drying techniques are expected to take over pharmaceutical manufacturing over the decade. Lyophilization, inerting, purging, blanketing, reactor cooling, solvent recovery, and reduction of VOCs are some of the applications of specialty gases in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key vendors



Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

The Linde Group

Messer Group

Praxair Technology



Other prominent vendors



Advanced Gas Technologies

Advanced Specialty Gases

Maine Oxy

Norco

Showa Denko

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO

Welsco



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision Framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix



