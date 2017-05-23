Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal expanded polystyrene (EPS) marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006353/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global expanded polystyrene market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EPS is extensively used in the building and construction, packaging, and other applications such as automobile, medical, marine, and sports and leisure. The growth in the end-user industries is primarily driving the market growth. Economic growth in developing countries, such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Russia, is fostering the market growth owing to the increase in construction activities and increase in the disposable income of customers, which is augmenting the growth of the automotive industry.

Competitive vendor landscape

The key vendors of the global EPS market have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities located worldwide. A sizeable number of small regional vendors also operate in the market and have significant shares. The competitive environment in the market will further intensify over the next five years with the increase in product extensions in terms of innovation in technology.

"Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Some of the players can drive down the market prices because their costs are lower than that of their competitor's," says Ajay Adhikari, a lead plastics, polymers, and elastomers research analyst from Technavio.

In addition, financial, technological, and other resources of some of the suppliers are greater than that of their competitors, and such players can withstand the changes in market conditions. Most of the vendors adopt merger and acquisition strategy to tap the potential growth in the EPS market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five EPS market vendors

Alpek

Alpek offers EPS under the plastics and chemicals business segment. In FY2016, the EPS business of the company recorded significant results, leading to high growth in the plastics and chemicals segment. Several strategies such as integration of the businesses acquired in South and North America in 2015, coupled with a favorable margin environment from the Asian market, has boosted the EPS segment.

The Dow Chemical Company

Dow provides EPS foam under the brand name STYROFOAM, which is primarily used in the building and construction industry and its related markets. Dow Building Solutions, a subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company, manufactured STYROFOAM extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam consisting polymeric flame retardant (PolyFR) for automotive and packaging end users, in April 2014.

Kaneka Corporation

Kaneka Corporation witnessed high growth in the EPS resins and products segment owing to the rising demand from the fisheries and agriculture sector. The EPS segment witnessed increasing demand from the construction industry. However, the application of EPS in Japan remained the same because of the slowdown in the Japanese housing market.

Synthos

Synthos S.A. is one of the leading manufacturers of polystyrene used for various foaming applications in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. The company aims to offer high-quality EPS so that the EPS products offered by company remains the insulation material of choice.

Total

The petrochemical business of Total S.A. consists of base petrochemicals such as aromatics, olefins, and polymer derivatives (polystyrene, polypropylene, polyethylene, and hydrocarbon resins).

Browse Related Reports:

Global Barrier Resins Market 2017-2021

Global Flexible Foams Market 2017-2021

Global Polymer Based Solubility Enhancement Excipients Market for OSDF 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and mineralsspecialty chemicals, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522006353/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com