

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - TV provider Dish Network has announced that starting Monday customers will be able to use Alexa to control their Hopper DVR or Wally satellite.



Customers using Hopper or Wally receivers will now be able to search for programs, change channels, as well as pause, rewind and fast forward television just by giving voice commands.



Dish claims that it is the first TV provider to offer direct compatibility with Amazon Alexa.



'Hopper and Alexa introduce next-level convenience that redefines the way TV fits into our lives,' said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. 'Instantly, it's easier to read player stats on your phone while flipping between basketball games; to chop ingredients in the kitchen while rewinding a TV scene you just missed; to snack on popcorn while searching for your favorite film - the list goes on.'



