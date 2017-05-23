SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Supporting busy parents who want to ensure that their children eat healthy and learn good food habits, The New Luncher is now available in Singapore as the first online lunchbox for school children in Asia.

Catherine Lesselin, founder of The New Luncher and a mother of two school boys found that providing lunchboxes with fresh and real food for her boys everyday became quite a challenge. The delicious homemade meals cooked with fresh ingredients in her childhood home inspired her to create something for the future of today's school children.

The New Luncher's business model is the first of its kind in Asia. It reflects the food revolution movement. Parents subscribe with the flexible service online at www.thenewluncher.com and create a meal plan to suit their children's needs and preferences. Meals are then cooked following their orders. Only high-quality fresh ingredients are used and the lunchboxes are delivered to schools in the children's hands in sustainable packaging on time for lunch.

The New Luncher is a revolutionary way for busy parents to take charge of the healthy nutrition of their children outside the home. The savoir-faire in place is unique as it combines the nutritional needs of children and culinary art. "We know how to create healthy gourmet meals that promote wellness and develop children's palates. With the knowledge that children are the future, we assist parents in keeping their children healthy and we help children become lifelong mindful and healthy eaters," says Catherine Lesselin.

To materialise her vision to change the face of child nutrition at school, Catherine gathered a team of experts to cover all that would be required to fulfil the mission at hand. Every part of the project was thoroughly planned out, from the ingredients selection, to the recipes, to cooking, to delivery, to e-commerce, etc.

To lead the kitchen's meals creation and operation, Catherine confidently approached none other than Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, an internationally acclaimed chef who is renowned for his healthy living philosophy that good eating patterns can contribute to positive health, and educating the young generation on the importance of a healthy lifestyle is fundamental. As the owner of Emmanuel Stroobant Group including a two Michelin-starred restaurant and Singapore's only Relais & Chateaux establishment, Stroobant will take The New Luncher's service to the next level of excellence. He was also the service partner of the Stamford American International School (SAIS) providing healthy school meals to students prior to taking up this project. "Through the dedication of our talented Chef and his team, children will feel their parents' love every day when they enjoy our tasty lunchbox meals," said Catherine.

Chef Emmanuel Stroobant creates The New Luncher's menu each month with the support of a nutritionist, providing vegetarian, Asian and Western main courses and a range of healthy additions, including drinks, fruits, desserts and afternoon snacks. He also supervises his culinary team of chefs who prepare fresh meals from scratch each morning. The team uses healthy cooking methods and does not tolerate processed food, preservatives, artificial flavours or colouring and MSG.

Catherine and Chef Stroobant also oversee The New Luncher's relationships with trusted farmers and food suppliers to ensure that only the very best ingredients make it inside of The New Luncher's lunchboxes. The New Luncher is completely transparent about where its ingredients come from. Our team selects organic food wherever possible and never uses genetically modified (GMO) ingredients.

Nutrition is critical to prevent and cure a number of illnesses. The children are faced with many challenges each day. Catherine believes that it is crucial to fuel children's bodies with the best possible food to help them stay healthy and perform to the best of their abilities. Together, The New Luncher stands steadfast in every endeavour, passion, skills and determination to bring the best soul food to children at school every day.

To further its mission to educate children about healthy eating and sustainability, The New Luncher delivers birthday boxes, organises cooking classes and food discovery workshops at its own kitchen and with partner schools. Nutritionists as well as other experts are also present to engage and educate children. Parents and children are invited to The New Luncher's kitchen every month to taste and rate upcoming new meals.

About The New Luncher

The New Luncher is the first online lunchbox service for school children in Asia. It is part of the food revolution movement, giving food-conscious parents access to a wide variety of healthy and gourmet meals cooked every morning and delivered at school, on time for lunch, in their children's hands. For more information, please visit www.thenewluncher.com

