Performance Motors Limited (PML) Launches mPOS Payment in their Singapore Service Centre Powered by Wirecard Technology

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Performance Motors Limited (PML), the dealer of BMW cars and motorcycles in Singapore, has launched a new mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) technology designed by Wirecard, the leading company for payment and internet technology. The first of its kind for the automotive industry in Singapore, the technology enables quick and seamless payment transactions and is fully certified by Visa and Mastercard.

When a PML customer visits the BMW Service Centre, they will have the option of making payment for services directly with the Customer Service Advisor (CSA) using the mPOS device without going to the payment counter. E-receipts can then be emailed to the customer directly or printed out immediately from the mobile printer carried by the CSA. This allows for greater opportunities to engage with customers, reduce waiting time and promote faster turnover of transactions.

"The mPOS solution from Wirecard enables our customers to enjoy streamlined payment processes and, as a result, more time to engage with our Customer Service Advisors. This is part of our continuous effort to deliver industry-leading customer experiences through the use of the latest technologies and solutions at our BMW service centres and showrooms," said Horst Herdtle, Managing Director of Performance Motors Limited.

"We are delighted to partner with Performance Motors Limited as the first major automotive dealer to deliver mPOS payments to their customers in Singapore. Given the ease of use and resulting time savings, we are confident this technology will improve the overall experience for PML customers," said Jeffry Ho, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard.

Wirecard mPOS meets Visa's and Mastercard's contactless mandate in Singapore, which states that merchants accepting payments from these payment networks must establish contactless payments as standard by the end of 2019. Wirecard's mPOS app and portal is capable of capturing an electronic signature hence the merchant does not need to capture the signature on a handwritten paper receipt.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Performance Motor Limited:

Performance Motors Limited (PML) is a member of the Sime Darby Group and the distributor of BMW cars and BMW motorcycles in Singapore since 1979. PML has achieved various accolades in the area of sales achievement and service excellence in its 30-year history in the luxury segment.

