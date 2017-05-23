sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,15 Euro		-0,26
-0,51 %
WKN: 925444 ISIN: CH0012488190 Ticker-Symbol: G5L 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEVIS VICTORIA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,20
52,74
08:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEVIS VICTORIA SA51,15-0,51 %
LIFEWATCH AG12,009-1,21 %