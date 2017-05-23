Tenaga Nasional Berhad forms Strategic Alliance with Trilliant to Support Innovation and Growth Plans

Robust partnership supports one of the region's largest smart meter deployments and brings market innovators together to deliver innovative smart grid and IoT solutions

RALEIGH, North Carolina, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Trilliant and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have formed a strategic partnership to support TNB's nationwide plan for smart meter deployment, along with a joint go-to market strategy to drive innovation and deliver transformative smart communications solutions to utilities across Asia Pacific and other select regions. This approach, steered by multiple market dynamics, could change the way utilities and technology companies collaborate.

Under the unique strategic alliance, which builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in 2014 and pilot project and trials over a few years, Trilliant will transfer valuable know-how to TNB, enabling them to deploy and support the advanced smart communications network. The firms will jointly develop new solutions and ultimately deploy advanced smart grid and smart city solutions to customers internationally. This will support TNB's expansion goals and enhance its leading position in the smart grid areas.

TNB has long-term plans of transforming itself into a domestic and regional champion. "This alliance is an example of the efforts we are taking towards realizing our long term strategy," said Datuk Seri Azman Mohd, President & Chief Executive Officer at Tenaga Nasional Berhad. "This strategic alliance facilitates the development of innovative Smart Grid & AMI applications and services that can be deployed to customers locally and internationally," according to TNB and Trilliant.

Currently the per capita use of electricity in Southeast Asia is half the global average, but with rapidly increasing population and GDP growth, energy consumption is projected to increase by 80 percent over the next two decades. This is driving energy providers to invest in solutions to increase efficiency to control costs and provide improved service for the consumers.

TNB's nationwide smart meter deployment, announced in 2016, will ultimately be one of the largest of its kind in the region. The meter deployment is currently underway in the state of Melaka (formerly known as Malacca) and this will be expanded to cover all of the company's customers, currently totaling 9.2 million, growing at nearly four percent a year. A March 2017 Brand Finance report ranked TNB #24 (and the fastest growing) in its Global Top 50 Utility Brands. It is also currently the 18th largest utility (in term of market value) in the world. TNB has been very active in diversifying its portfolio, announcing multiple investments across the globe in recent months

"The alliance fundamentally changes the business model of utilities working with technology companies to bring combined experience back into the local economy," said Trilliant Chairman and CEO Andrew White. "Through the partnership, utilities across the region will benefit from TNB's leadership and investment in innovation to gain access to technology to meet the energy needs of a rapidly expanding economy."

Trilliant is a leading global smart communications solution provider that serves utilities across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trilliant's unified offering of customized RF networks under a single management platform is the most field-proven and compliant solution in the world.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® offers the energy industry's only enterprise-wide Smart Communications Platform for connecting the internet of things (IoT) through a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. With three decades' experience and the most field-proven and globally compliant solution, Trilliant maximizes smart grid and smart city investments and makes operations future-ready. www.trilliantinc.com

About TNB

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is the largest electricity utility in Malaysia and a leading utility company in Asia. Listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia with almost RM132 billion in assets, the Company's more than 33,500 employees serve an estimated 9.2 million customers in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan. TNB's core businesses are in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. In Peninsular Malaysia, the Company supplies households and industry with electricity generated from ten thermal stations and three major hydroelectric schemes. It also manages and operates the National Grid which links TNB power stations and IPPs to the distribution network. http://www.tnb.com.my/

