The final acquisition price is 199.8 million excluding cash acquired and liabilities assumed, rather than the 216 million estimated in December 2016.

The Supervisory Board of M6 Group (Paris:MMT) has approved the amended terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition of the French radio division of RTL Group, the independent expert FINEXSI having concluded, "we consider the financial terms and conditions of the Transaction, as provided for in the Share Transfer Agreement, to be fair to M6 Shareholders from a financial point of view."

The transaction remains subject to the ongoing information/consultation process involving the relevant employee representative bodies and to examination of the authorisation request by the CSA. The Luxembourg Government, as represented by the Government Commissioner, gave its approval on 30 March 2017.

