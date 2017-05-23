Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 May 2017 at 09:00



DIGITALIST GROUP STRUCTURES ITS FINANCING





Digitalist Group Plc has agreed with its main owner Tremoko Oy Ab of a financing arrangement based on which the existing credit line facility (announced on 3rd March 2017) will be increased from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 4.6 million ("Financing Arrangement"). Thus the Financing Arrangement executed now will enable, if necessary, Digitalist Group Plc to obtain EUR 2.6 million additional financing. The Financing Arrangement falls due on 31st January 2019.





