Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-23 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 23 May 2017 at 09:00
DIGITALIST GROUP STRUCTURES ITS FINANCING
Digitalist Group Plc has agreed with its main owner Tremoko Oy Ab of a financing arrangement based on which the existing credit line facility (announced on 3rd March 2017) will be increased from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 4.6 million ("Financing Arrangement"). Thus the Financing Arrangement executed now will enable, if necessary, Digitalist Group Plc to obtain EUR 2.6 million additional financing. The Financing Arrangement falls due on 31st January 2019.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
CEO Sami Paihonen, Tel. + 358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com
Interim CFO Pekka Pylkäs, Tel. + 358 40 538 1821, pekka.pylkas@ixonos.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main media
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632628
DIGITALIST GROUP STRUCTURES ITS FINANCING
Digitalist Group Plc has agreed with its main owner Tremoko Oy Ab of a financing arrangement based on which the existing credit line facility (announced on 3rd March 2017) will be increased from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 4.6 million ("Financing Arrangement"). Thus the Financing Arrangement executed now will enable, if necessary, Digitalist Group Plc to obtain EUR 2.6 million additional financing. The Financing Arrangement falls due on 31st January 2019.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
CEO Sami Paihonen, Tel. + 358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@ixonos.com
Interim CFO Pekka Pylkäs, Tel. + 358 40 538 1821, pekka.pylkas@ixonos.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Main media
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632628