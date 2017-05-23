Lexinta Strengthens Its Multi-family Office Services in Asia, With the Provision of Its European Select Visa Program

ZUG, Switzerland, May 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lexinta announces the introduction of its European select visa program to its multi-family office product range in Asia. The visa program focuses on those countries that the company believes provides their clients with the most favourable visa conditions and qualifying real estate investment opportunities. This is made possible due to Lexinta's commitment to ongoing research and the professional network of partners they have carefully selected to work with in any applicable jurisdiction.

The Lexinta European select visa program can provide permanent residency or citizenship to its high net worth clients who make an investment in a qualifying asset, such as real estate, in the issuing visa jurisdiction. The visa program is very popular in terms of tax and estate planning, whilst not forgetting the freedom of movement it can offer to an eligible family.

Bismark Badilla, President of Lexinta, commented, "We continue to demonstrate our commitment to our Asian clients, with the introduction of the Lexinta European select visa program to our multi-family office product range and look forward to serving them for many generations to come."

Lexinta is a privately owned independent global asset management group. Lexinta is the registered trademark of Lexinta AG a public limited company incorporated in Zug, Switzerland, with commercial register number CH-170.3.035.396-3. Lexinta AG is licensed as an asset management company and financial intermediary under Swiss law. Lexinta AG is a member of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation's (SRO's) PolyReg (www.polyreg.ch ) and PolyAsset (www.polyasset.ch).

