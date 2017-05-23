Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

African Potash Ltd. (-) African Potash Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting 23-May-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 23 May 2017 *AFRICAN POTASH LIMITED* ('African Potash' or the 'Company') African Potash Limited / Epic: AFPO / Sector: Mining *Notice of Annual General Meeting* African Potash announces that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company will be held at 12.00 p.m. on 16 June 2017 at Richmond House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1GZ. A notice convening the AGM has been sent to shareholders and is available to download from the Company's website at www.africanpotash.com [1]. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: *African Potash Limited * Chris Cleverly +44 (0) 20 7408 9200 *NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser* Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Language: English ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: AGM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 4220 End of Announcement EQS News Service 576265 23-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b6e0d254ff0e8c2af6b522ad2d38bd35&application_id=576265&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2017 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)