Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-05-23 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM), a developer of a new generation of drugs within human and veterinary oncology, is inviting shareholders and interested parties to attend a June 15 capital markets day where the Management Team will present a corporate overview and updates surrounding the market and strategy for the Company's human and veterinary products.



The capital markets day will be held at Kungliga Ingenjörsvetenskapsakademien IVA, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden, between 12:00 - 16:00.



A light lunch will be served.



Registration is mandatory, no later than June 6th by e-mailing cmd@oasmia.com. Please include contact details in your registration. Attendance capacity is limited, so we urge interested individuals to register as soon as possible.



The Company will release more detailed information about the program, including an agenda, closer to the event.





Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



