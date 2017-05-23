ADVA Optical Networking SE: Oscilloquartz Unveils Synchronization Solution to Enable the Small Cell Era

Ultra-Compact OSA 5405 SyncReach Features Industry's Only Dual Antenna GNSS Technology for Both Indoor and Outdoor Deployment

Neuchâtel, Swizerland. May 23, 2017. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, today launched the OSA 5405 SyncReach (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/product-osa-55405-series-indoor-outdoor-ptp-grandmaster-gnss-clock-1369?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170523-osa-5405), an integrated PTP grandmaster and GNSS receiver with a patent-pending dual antenna and receiver to enable the mass roll out of small cells. The new technology has been specifically engineered to provide accurate and affordable phase synchronization for the rapidly growing small cell market and meet the stringent timing requirements of 4.5G and 5G connectivity. With the OSA 5405 operators can migrate from legacy GNSS RF antennas and cables to standard, cost-effective copper and fiber Ethernet cabling, reducing capital expenditure and operating expenses. Available in both indoor and outdoor variants, the OSA 5405 can be deployed in the most challenging environments, including urban canyons where GPS signals fail. The OSA 5405's miniscule form factor also enables it to be positioned on indoor windows to avoid multipath signal interference from objects within the building.

"We're at the start of a new era. With the internet of things (IoT) connecting more wireless devices and 5G just around the corner, small cells will have a big role to play. This market is set to grow exponentially in the next few years. Small cells will soon be everywhere and that makes precise synchronization essential. Operators urgently need a way to reliably and affordably deliver new levels of phase accuracy," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "We've created our OSA 5405 to effectively deliver small cell synchronization in any environment and eliminate all restrictions. Our new technology radically simplifies GNSS antenna installation. The use of PTP removes the need to compensate for cable delay and extends the reach of GNSS. It enables operators to forget about archaic and expensive RF cables and use simple copper cabling or optical fiber for longer distances. And with variants that can be positioned in almost any location, it provides strictly accurate timing precisely where it's needed."

The compact design and power-over-Ethernet capabilities of the indoor- or outdoor-mounted OSA 5405 enable synchronization right at the edge of the mobile network. This creates dramatic reductions in complexity and power requirements as well as lower costs for installation and operation. Another key feature of the new technology is IP connectivity. This means that synchronization becomes another element of the internet of things. The OSA 5405's highly precise GNSS-sourced synchronization is supported by network-based Sync-E and PTP backups. In high-rise buildings it can also deliver synchronization recovered from the GNSS smart receiver over optical fiber. The ADVA FSP Network Manager (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/automated-network-management/fsp-network-manager.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170523-osa-5405) with comprehensive Syncjack assurance guarantees efficient operation. What's more, the OSA 5405 uses a unique dual GNSS antenna and receiver algorithm to mitigate interference from multipath signals that can affect accuracy, particularly in urban canyons.

"Make no mistake; the launch of our OSA 5405 is a major milestone in the progress towards mass-scale small cell deployment. With its plug-and-play simplicity, miniscule form factor and multiple timing functions in a single device, this is a key technology for 5G networks and the IoT. Currently deployed in trials with major carriers, it will shortly be available to all operators looking to harness next-generation synchronization precisely where it's needed," commented Nir Laufer, product line director, Oscilloquartz. "What we're providing here is unprecedented efficiency, flexibility and simplicity. We have the version with ruggedized housing for outdoor installations and the indoor variant for deployment on the inside of windows. Our OSA 5405 makes accurate and affordable small cell synchronization available for all networks. And it doesn't just deliver on cost. Improvements to reliability and precision significantly improve customer experience. It also boasts the smallest available size and power footprint, making this the greenest small cell synchronization technology on the market."

Watch this video for information on the OSA 5405: http://adva.li/osa5405-video (http://adva.li/osa5405-video).

Further details are also available in these slides: http://adva.li/osa5405-slides (http://adva.li/osa5405-slides).

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com. (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/)

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

